Service in The Armidale School's cadet unit may only be for a few years, but the values it represents will last a lifetime, the Commander of the NSW 2nd Australian Army Cadet Parade told the TAS Passing Out Parade on Friday.
"Today's parade provides an opportunity to reflect on what you have achieved over your time in The Armidale School Cadet Unit," said Colonel Glenn Taylor, whose operational service has included postings in the Pacific, South East Asia, the Middle East, Afghanistan and Africa.
"Your achievements, both collective and individual have been earned through hard work and dedication and warrant carriage into the future with pride, irrespective of what your path may be.
"Further, this sense of achievement will be retained by each of you by living those values encapsulated by Defence and the Army Cadets - service, courage, respect, integrity and excellent, values that provide a framework of behaviour and engagement that you can draw upon now and into the future for guidance, assurance and direction."
Permission was granted for the permission to proceed the day after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, with Principal Dr Rachel Horton acknowledging the significance in her welcome.
"Queen Elizabeth was an incredible leader, resilient, dignified and kind and absolutely unwavering in her life of service to others," she said.
"She will be deeply missed by many and our thoughts are with the entire Royal Family and particularly King Charles the Third as he undertakes his own duties at this time of great sadness."
With flags on the school flagpoles at half mast and the cadet flags dressed with ceremonial 'mourning cravats', Colonel Taylor reviewed the 240-strong cadet unit and presented the Sword of Honour and McConville Sword to the two most senior cadets.
Precision and drill are hallmarks of the ceremonial parade which culminated in a salute from the corps to the departing 14 Year 12 cadets who slow-marched past the unit.
That evening Colonel Taylor attended the School's formal Dining In Night and presented a range of awards to cadets across the unit.
The evening had particular historic significance with the first official recognition of King Charles III at a school Dining In Night, less than 24 hours after his ascension to the throne.
The TAS Cadet Unit is the third oldest in the country, and the oldest to have boys and girls as members.
