New England farmer positive facing third La Nina with flooding expected across NSW

By Rachel Gray
Updated September 16 2022 - 7:18am, first published 7:00am
Armidale farmer Andrew Coughlan is preparing his sheep and cows for the deluge of rains forecast for Spring, knowing there will be a lot of parasites to deal with.

