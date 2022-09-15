The Armidale Express
Crime

New England crime spree: Five properties broken into and vehicle stolen from Armidale, located in Guyra

RG
By Rachel Gray
Updated September 15 2022 - 9:48am, first published 7:30am
An elderly man woke up to find a stranger rifling through his home in what was believed to be a part of an overnight crime spree across Armidale and Guyra.

Local News

