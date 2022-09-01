The Armidale Express
Home/News/Local News
Business

Armidale Festival of Optimism hoping to spark interest in home-grown StartUps

RG
By Rachel Gray
Updated September 1 2022 - 9:12am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Some of the attendees at the Festival of Optimism event being held in the NOVA building on Faulkner Street, Armidale.

Viktor Perton is an eternal optimist. It's easy to lose your negative train of thought while listening to him. It's an infectious kind of happiness.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RG

Rachel Gray

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.