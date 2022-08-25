Armidale has been painted blue and gold in anticipation of the Narwan Eels hosting the Group 19 senior rugby league grand final.
The town has thrown their support behind the local league venture with businesses and residents displaying an array of memorabilia and decorations.
Advertisement
It is the second time Narwan has made the big dance since their re-entry into the Group 19 competition in 2017, the first being in their return year against the Macintyre Warriors.
Narwan clinched the men's minor premiership at the end of the regular season and hosted the Inverell Hawks in the major semi-final on August 14.
SEE ALSO:
They managed a 40-14 triumph over the Hawks which booked them the first spot in the grand final and hosting rights.
After the major semi-final win, stand-in coach Peter Moran said "it means a lot to the club" and they will be channeling the 2017 loss heading into the 2022 decider.
They will face the Moree Boomerangs at Bellevue Oval on Sunday afternoon.
The league tag grand final will be the first game of the day at 12.30pm with the undefeated Tingha Tigers up against the Warialda Wombats, who knocked off defending champions, the Armidale Rams, in the preliminary final last Sunday to qualify.
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.