Group 19 senior rugby league hosted their presentation on Friday in Inverell.
Results:
Referee of the Year: Craig Beard
Developing Referee of the year: Anarla Moran
League tag
Top try-scorer: Kimberley O'Donnell - Tingha Tigers 15 tries
Top point-scorer: Brittnee Jerrard - Tingha Tigers 80 points
Rookie of the year: Kyiesha Landsborough - Armidale Rams
Toohey's best and fairest: Kiarna Landsborough - Armidale Rams
Men's
Top try-scorer: Lachlan McGrady, Moree Boomerangs 13 tries
Top point-scorer: Brayden Vickery, Tingha Tigers 134 Points
Rookie of the year: Shuaib Rhodes Swain, Uralla Tigers
Toohey's best and fairest: Brayden Vickery, Tingha Tigers
2022 Club Championship: Tingha Tigers
Life Membership: Bronwyn Marks
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
