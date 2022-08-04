University of New England students and staff participated in a live forum with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine on Wednesday.
Australian National University hosted the event in Canberra and UNE was one of 20 other Australian universities invited to join in online.
Advertisement
The president was introduced by Julie Bishop, chancellor of the ANU, who was foreign minister during Russia's hostile incursions into eastern Ukraine in 2014.
READ MORE:
Ms Bishop recounted the fateful day on July 17, 2014 when a Russian Buk surface to air missile shot down Malaysian airlines flight MH17 killing all 298 on board including 38 Australians.
She was modest enough not to mention that during UN security council negotiations in New York at the time, she successfully insisted that Russia provide international access to the crash site and expatriation of the dead.
The incident underlined the longstanding ties between Ukraine and Australia.
President Zelenskyy gave a short fiery speech outlining the litany of horrors inflicted on the Ukrainian people by Russian forces since their invasion began February 24.
It has included thousands killed, 12 million people displaced, several million fleeing to other countries, cities destroyed, grain exports blocked and atrocities committed against civilians going about their daily lives.
University students from across Australia then posed questions to the president, including one by Caroline, a student at UNE, who asked what more could be done to assist Ukraine in this terrible conflict.
President Zelenskyy said that military, financial and humanitarian aid were welcome, but in particular he sought support from individuals around the world in the information war with Russia.
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.