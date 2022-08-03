Police are again appealing for information over the suspicious disappearance and suspected murder of William Roach nearly three decades ago as part of Missing Persons Week 2022.
William "Bill" Roach was 25 when he was last seen on Barney Street, Armidale, on New Year's Eve 1993.
Advertisement
He was reported missing to police in early 1994.
READ MORE:
Strike Force Annan was established a decade later to examine the circumstances surrounding Mr Roach's disappearance and a reward of $50,000 was originally offered for information.
Last year The Armidale Express revealed police were investigating leads in the Tasmania and South Australian areas and that they believed Mr Roach was murdered when he became entangled in a drug supply web.
In 2010, a coronial inquest was conducted and found that it was likely Mr Roach had died; however, the cause of his death was undetermined.
Despite extensive investigations over the years, including the execution of a crime scene warrant at a property on the outskirts of Armidale in February 2016, his body has never been located and the reward was increased to $100,000.
To assist with ongoing inquiries, the NSW Government announced the increase of a reward to $1 million in February 2021, which currently remains.
The Express exclusively interviewed a man originally questioned about the case, Martin Rummery, in 2016, who said he wished he could help give the family closure but couldn't shed any light on what happened.
New England Police District Crime Manager, Detective Inspector Kingsley Chapman, said that Mr Roach's family deserve answers.
"NSW Police thoroughly investigate every missing person report that we receive, and we recognise that to have a loved one go missing can have a devastating impact on family, friends and the wider community," Det Insp Chapman said.
"As part of Missing Persons Week, detectives are renewing their appeal to the community today to help police find William, so we may reunite him with his family.
"Any information, no matter how insignificant, could be the missing puzzle piece to solving the disappearance of William. I urge you to pick up the phone and call Crime Stoppers if you know something."
At the time of his disappearance, William was described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 180cm tall, of thin build, with brown wavy hair, and brown eyes.
When he was last seen, it is believed he was wearing blue jeans, work boots, and a red flannelette shirt with the sleeves buttoned up.
The $1,000,000 reward is available for information leading to the discovery of William Roach's whereabouts or disclosing the circumstances of his disappearance. The investigation is also the subject of a podcast, now available online.
Advertisement
Missing Persons Week is an annual national campaign to raise awareness of the issues and impacts surrounding missing persons and runs between Sunday, July 31 and Saturday, August 6.
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.