The Armidale Express
Home/News/Local News

Hephner the alpaca and owner Robert Fletcher travelling from Goulburn to the Gold Coast for Beyond Blue

By Newsroom
August 4 2022 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newling Gardens residents Richard and Margaret Mills with Hephner the alpaca.

An unusual visitor poked his head into Newling Gardens Retirement Village as part of an epic journey to raise money for mental health and suicide prevention.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.