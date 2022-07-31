The Armidale Express
Home/News/Local News
Education

PLC Armidale wins Rotary Science and Engineering Challenge regional final

By Newsroom
July 31 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Science Week with Cristy Burne

Students from across the region tackled science and engineering challenges this week when the universities of Newcastle and New England partnered with Rotary for the annual Science and Engineering Challenge (SEC).

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.