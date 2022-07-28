The Armidale Express
Home/News/Local News

COVID deaths recorded across Armidale, Moree, Glen Innes, Tamworth and Quirindi nursing homes as outbreak worsens

Mark Kriedemann
By Mark Kriedemann
Updated July 28 2022 - 6:08am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ken Thompson Lodge in Armidale.

At least 10 elderly people across the region have died as a COVID-19 outbreak takes hold of several nursing homes.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Kriedemann

Mark Kriedemann

Journalist

I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.