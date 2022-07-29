See what's on in Armidale this week

NECOM and Musica Viva Armidale are thrilled to present Pinchgut Opera with Erin Helyard performing Monteverdi's Vespers in concert at the Armidale Teachers' College on today and tomorrow.
Friday night's concert starts at 7pm and pre-concert, guests will be able to experience the pop-up opera bar located on the balcony of the Old Armidale Teachers' College, enjoying a glass of champagne and the most spectacular views in town!
Advertisement
The bar will be open from 6.15pm. After Saturday's 2.30pm concert, enjoy a cup of tea and cake whilst browsing the Hinton collection reproductions hanging in the corridors of the college.
READ MORE:
From 8.30am fresh produce and other items, including handmade and handcrafted products, will be available from stallholders at the markets in the Beardy Street Mall on Sunday morning.
Markets in the Mall are held on the last Sunday every month with more than 50 different stalls regulary setting up to sell their products to local customers.
The Armidale Choral Society and Opera Australia soloists, conducted by Graham Maddox, will perform Handel's Messiah in The Armidale School (TAS) Memorial Hall on Sunday.
The concert starts at 2.30pm. Masks are encouraged. Tickets are available online via: trybooking.com/CADLQ
Tibetan singer-songwriter Tenzin Choegyal has enchanted audiences around the globe with his cantering rhythms, soaring vocals and exquisite flute solos, and on August 6 he is coming to Armidale to perform at The Armidale Playhouse.
The Armidale and District Historical Society building, at 114 Faulkner St, has a display of photographs taken from two previous exhibitions 'Pastimes in Past Times' and 'All About Armidale'.
It is open Monday to Friday between 10am and 4pm. Exhibition runs until August 29.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.