Armidale City Westside shut out North Armidale

Unfortunately, a controversial end to what was reported as a high-standard close game. The game kicked off with the Scorpion pressure on Demon Knights resulting in an own goal early. This was the halftime score, setting the second half up well for the fast transitions between each team's forward moves. Demon Knights Sam Constance scored early in the second half, which was quickly followed by Felix Pastor-Kellet's goal. Shortly after Cody Goodwin scored the Scorpions goal for the two all outcome.