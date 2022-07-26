Armidale City Westside shut out North Armidale

Opens football - Results
Division 1
Advertisement
Armidale City Westside 2 North Armidale 0
The auto pick was closer to the outcome than my prediction picking Armidale City Westside to win by a goal. From the sideline, Armidale City Westside had the run of play and dominated possession and attacking opportunities. Both teams created goal-scoring chances with Armidale City Westside's superior transition into attack giving them the edge. Going down to ten players made the going harder for the Redmen. Half-time reflected the closeness of the game. Harry Sinclair's second-half goal separated the teams. Followed up by Lachlan Harris' goal for Armidale Westside's comfortable win.
Demon Knights 2 South Armidale 2
Unfortunately, a controversial end to what was reported as a high-standard close game. The game kicked off with the Scorpion pressure on Demon Knights resulting in an own goal early. This was the halftime score, setting the second half up well for the fast transitions between each team's forward moves. Demon Knights Sam Constance scored early in the second half, which was quickly followed by Felix Pastor-Kellet's goal. Shortly after Cody Goodwin scored the Scorpions goal for the two all outcome.
East Armidale had the BYE
Division 2
North Armidale 1 Armidale City Westside 0
Well, proven wrong in a close game, the halftime was nil all. Cody McCann's second-half goal separated half goal was the match winner.
South Armidale 5 Demon Knights 1
The scorpions continue their dominating form. They led by two goals at halftime through goals to Ari Georkas and Reece Burton. Jake Eather scored Demon Knights second-half goal. While Hassan Shaqooli, Mark Simpson, and Josh Stace scored the Scorpions goals for their four-goal win.
Guyra & East Armidale
To be added
Division 3
TAS 3 North Armidale 1
TAS upset their rivals, leading by a Harry Miller goal at halftime. Pervus and Oliver Morse scored TAS' second-half goals while Nick Bugden scored for the Redmen.
Glen Innes 2 South Armidale 0
Way off the mark on this one. The halftime score of two goals to the Highlanders through goals to Mick Maroney and Jack Cocking. Neither team could take advantage in the second half.
Advertisement
SEE ALSO:
Glen Innes Highlanders 5 Armidale City Westside 1
Glen Innes led by three goals at halftime. The scorers were Connor Duddy, Leigh Bush, and Mick Maroney. Leigh topped off his day with another two in the second half resulting in the Highlanders five-goal haul. Andrew Wu scored the Armidale City Westside's goal.
Division 4
Armidale City Westside 9 South Armidale 2
Advertisement
Armidale City Westside dominated the scoring being up by five goals to one at halftime. Sam Townsend scored two of his hattrick, Anthony Langenbaker scored one of his two, Cyril Green scored one of his two, and Lawrence Streicher scored. John Gailey scored for the Scorpions followed by a goal in the second half to Noel Arafat. Sam, Anthony, and Cyril each scored their second and David Green scored for the tally of nine.
East Armidale 6 Demon Knights 0
The Suburbs proved too strong, in the lead at halftime by three goals. Andy Boyle scored two and Shaun Callies the other. In the second half, Chris Cox scored a double and Shaun his second. A double to three players.
TAS was far too strong in round one. Since then, the Redmen have consolidated and have not lost a game. I do not expect the holiday break to assist TAS' team harmony hence I am predicting a very even match with the Redmen winning by two goals. The auto pick has this as a two-all draw.
Guyra & Armidale City Westside White
To be added.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.