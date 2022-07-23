Heading into Saturday's fixture, St Albert's College coach Niel van der Linde was expecting a physical and defence-driven Barbarians outfit.
And, although that is what they got, van der Linde's side still managed to soar past their opponents to keep their unbeaten 2022 season record intact.
The students took the win 38-17.
"We knew they were going to be strong," van der Linde said.
"We knew they were going to kick very smart and defend well."
It was the Baa Baas who posted first points.
The match was barely five minutes in when Josh Clark crossed, conversion unsuccessful.
With the Baa Baas scoring so early in the piece, you'd be forgiven for thinking Albies were on the back foot.
But van der Linde knew that wasn't going to be the case.
"We try and drill that into them, they have just got to keep going, they have just got to stick to the process," he said.
That was evident moments after the Baa Baas first try when Albies won a Baa Baas scrum and Sam Grear went over in the corner.
Will Gordon nailed the kick from near the sideline to put his side in front 7-5.
A bit of ill-discipline saw Albies reduced to 14 but Nick Corderoy still managed to skip down the sideline and palm off Baa Baas' fullback Alex Brown to score next to the posts.
Gordon nailed the extras and then it was another right side raid which saw Lachlan Elworthy score and put his side further in front 21-5.
But only three minutes passed before a charge-down went the way of the Baa Baas with Jayden Smith crossing under the posts.
A penalty was awarded to the Baa Baas five minutes before half-time and they opted to try their luck at three points.
It missed and the college side held on to a 21-12 lead at the break.
Four minutes had passed in the second stanza when Albies' Blair Paterson barged over next to the posts.
Then Ben Donahue capitalised from a sideline break with a five-pointer of his own.
Harry Lane was next to score, scooting over next to the posts.
The Baa Baas closed in when Clark scored his second with 14 minutes left on the clock.
Despite a few desperate efforts in the remaining minutes of the match, no more points were posted and Albies managed a 38-17 win.
"I am mostly happy with what we did, we just have to cut out small errors that kept them in the game," van der Linde said after the game.
"If we cut that out, then we should be good.
"I am happy, they will probably a team that we will face in the finals, very likely, so that was good."
But he still sees improvement in the side.
"We could fix up our handling a bit, that could be better," van der Linde said.
"A bit of tactical awareness, that could still improve but we are getting there."
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
