The Armidale Express
Home/News/Local News

New England Young Arts Partnership Program donates to Armidale artists and groups

By Newsroom
Updated July 11 2022 - 4:03am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Armidale arts groups supported with almost $10,000 in grants

Grants totalling $9500 will help further the education and boost the careers of young local artists and several organisations, thanks to two Armidale community groups.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.