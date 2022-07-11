Armidale arts groups supported with almost $10,000 in grants

Grants totalling $9500 will help further the education and boost the careers of young local artists and several organisations, thanks to two Armidale community groups.
The New England Young Arts Partnership Program is backed by the Australian Decorative and Fine Arts Societies (ADFAS) and the Armidale Central Rotary Club.
Advertisement
The grants were presented to the recipients during a ceremony at the Michael Hoskins Creative Arts Centre, The Armidale School, last month.
READ MORE:
The partnership between ADFAS Armidale and the Rotary Club of Armidale Central began more than five years ago.
Since its inception seven years ago grants totalling more than $65,000 have been provided locally.
First to receive a grant at the ceremony was The New England Regional Art Museum's Family Hour, a weekly program for children under five and their families to engage in creative art play.
There is a focus this year to provide opportunities to engage with Ezidi families.
The second presentation was made to local pianist William Mackson to fund his Gap Year Program.
It will help fund Will's private piano lessons and lectures at the Australian National University, Sydney University and here at NECOM.
He will then organise a New England and North West Regional Concert Tour in 2023 and start tertiary studies in music in 2024.
Next recipient was for the completion of Drummond Memorial Public School's "Constance" project.
Constance is a huge cement snake in the school's grounds that will be decorated with appropriate designs by students with the help of an artist.
The designs will celebrate the very diverse student population at Drummond.
The local branch of the Children's Book Council of Australia's "Booked In" program was the next recipient for their yearly program that includes three days of visits by a recognised Australian author.
Children in nine diverse schools in our region will support a love of reading, creativity and imagination.
Also funded is the New England Conservatorium of Music's "Chamber Music in Schools", a project that supports visits to many schools across the region by a piano trio or a flute trio whose members are professionals from NECOM or community musicians.
Advertisement
More than 1000 students are involved in the project which incorporates syllabus aligned visual arts and dance activities.
Alistair Le Surf was awarded the Tertiary Music Scholarship in 2021, which was to be undertaken in Perth. Covid travel restrictions meant that the scholarship was delayed until this year.
Alistair is now enrolled in a Bachelor of Music (Contemporary), special area percussion/drums.
Graeme Fordham from Armidale Central Rotary congratulated the recipients.
"We wish you well for the future of your programs and thank you for your passion, creativity and dedication providing opportunities for young people to engage in the arts in our region," he said.
Mr Fordham also thanked the wider community for their contribution.
Advertisement
"The funds come from every person who supports the Rotary Club of Armidale Central and ADFAS," he said.
ADFAS is a not-for-profit organisation run by volunteers, providing lecture presentations on many diverse topics relating to the arts.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.