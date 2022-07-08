The Armidale Express
Home/News/Local News

Longer wait times in emergency due to staff shortage: Marshall

By Newsroom
Updated July 8 2022 - 7:16am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The emergency department entrance at Armidale Hospital, where the number of ED patients treated on time was down by more than 10 per cent to just 57 per cent of patients.

STATE MP Adam Marshall has declared the falling number of patients being treated on time at local hospital emergency departments was further evidence the shortage of health professionals was having a negative impact on service delivery and community confidence.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.