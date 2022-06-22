A culturally significant artistic showcase, celebrating the work of female artists who started their creative careers later in life, is coming to the New England Regional Art Museum (NERAM) later this year.
NERAM Director Rachael Parsons said the gallery was thrilled to be hosting the STRONG exhibition, which has been made possible with a $28,000 grant from the state government.
"This particular collection of works will illuminate some of the vital artistic contributions made by women artists in Australia," Ms Parsons said.
It will include artwork by Mirdidingkingathi Juwarnda Sally Gabori, Emily Kame Kngwarreye, Hilarie Mais, Barbara McKay and Aida Tomescu.
"The exhibition will bring vital contemporary artwork to NERAM and will allow us to connect to a broader moment happening in art in Australia where women are taking centre stage and being celebrated, because of the Know My Name movement started by the National Gallery of Australia.
"The exhibition is going to be powerful, and I can't wait to share it with our community and visitors."
This week Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall announced the $28,000 state government grant to support the staging of STRONG.
Mr Marshall said the collection of works would shift the spotlight from up-and-coming artists to those who began, or continued, their professional art careers later in life
"STRONG recognises select women artists who have had enduring artistic careers and whose arts practice is known to include large scale abstract painting or sculpture," Mr Marshall said.
"Four to six works by each artist will be displayed, with each sourced from NERAM, participating artists, private collections, and institutions including Bank Art Museum Moree.
"That all of these women worked on large scale canvases or constructions, requiring a higher level of physicality, is testament to their passion, dedication and ability."
STRONG will open at NERAM on Friday, August 19, and will run until October 16.
