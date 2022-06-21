The budget highlights for the Armidale region come to more than a massive $300million and include $27 million for the raising of Malpas Dam; $227 million joint state and federal funding to rehabilitate Armidale Kempsey Road; $4.2 to complete the new multi-purpose hall at Armidale Secondary College; $4.5 million to complete construction on the new Fire Control Centre at Armidale; $5 million to upgrade the Armidale and Guyra livestock selling centres; $3.9 million to upgrade Dumaresq Dam Recreation Area ; $5.8 million for the Puddledock Dam pipeline; $1.77 to redevelop Saumarez Homestead; $14.5 million for ongoing improvements to Waterfall Way as well as a share of $70.5 million for local councils for road maintenance.