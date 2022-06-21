Nearly half the Northern Tablelands electorate's history making $636,526,000 NSW Budget boost will be allocated to projects in the Armidale region.
The NSW budget for the electorate over the next 12 months is a 45 per cent increase on last year's record budget.
In response to the announcement, Armidale mayor Sam Coupland said the funding is the first significant step to achieving council's vision to grow the Armidale population by at least 10,000 people through the creation of an additional 4000 jobs.
The budget highlights for the Armidale region come to more than a massive $300million and include $27 million for the raising of Malpas Dam; $227 million joint state and federal funding to rehabilitate Armidale Kempsey Road; $4.2 to complete the new multi-purpose hall at Armidale Secondary College; $4.5 million to complete construction on the new Fire Control Centre at Armidale; $5 million to upgrade the Armidale and Guyra livestock selling centres; $3.9 million to upgrade Dumaresq Dam Recreation Area ; $5.8 million for the Puddledock Dam pipeline; $1.77 to redevelop Saumarez Homestead; $14.5 million for ongoing improvements to Waterfall Way as well as a share of $70.5 million for local councils for road maintenance.
Armidale, Glen Innes and Inverell will also be amongst some of the first communities in the state to receive new, modern accommodation units for healthcare workers, with the state government committing $75 million to increase regional housing options.
"The $27m of funding to raise Malpas Dam wall has been a priority for the current council and will set our region up for generations to come," Mr Coupland said.
"Secure water supply is the critical piece of infrastructure required to support a population in excess of 55,000 and will give industry the confidence our region can support them."
While he thinks the announced funding is a 'very important first step', Mr Coupland said it will need to be closely followed by sourcing additional water as part of the 'secure yield requirements to drought proof the region'.
"The devastating nature of the most recent drought is at the forefront of our minds and we were all galvanised to ensure such a catastrophe never occurred again," Mr Coupland said.
Work to restore the Kempsey-Armidale Road to its pre-natural disaster conditions is progressing already under the $227 million joint state and federal Natural Disaster Funding Arrangements (NDRRA), Mr Coupland said.
The road was impacted severely by a series of natural disasters including bushfires in late 2019 and torrential rain in early 2020, that resulted in multiple landslips and requiring the road to be subject to a series of closures and weight restrictions.
"In addition to work being carried out under NDRRA, three improvement projects funded through the Fixing Local Roads and Fixing Country Roads programs are being carried out at the same time," Mr Coupland said.
"The Kempsey Armidale Road is an important corridor linking Armidale with the coast, helping to support agriculture and tourism in the Armidale and Kempsey regions," Mr Coupland said.
"Council sought funding from the NSW Natural Disaster Essential Public Asset Restoration scheme to restore the road to pre-disaster conditions.
"Council also secured $12.5 million through the NSW Government Fixing Country Roads and Fixing Local Roads programs to carry out upgrades on the road."
Mr Coupland said he was grateful to Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall for his 'tireless efforts' and the NSW Government for their commitment to the project and the region.
Everyone has a story to tell and I like to help them do it.
