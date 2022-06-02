When the Armidale Blues run out against Tamworth this Saturday, they won't only be targeting a win, but they will be aiming to do it for two of their best.
Brodie Rigby and John Roberts will both bring up a significant milestone - 100 first grade games for the club.
Roberts, or 'H' as he is known to most, made his first grade debut 20 years ago as a 17-year-old and Rigby followed "a few years" later, giving them 15 years in the blue and gold alongside one another.
"It is hard to put in words. I can't really describe it at the moment," Roberts said on reaching 100 games for the club alongside his mate.
"What can I say? How much I appreciate the club for having me on for this long and welcoming me back this year. I am lost for words.
"To do it with Brodie, someone that has been there from the start, it means a lot to us."
Both have had delays to their rugby careers and arguably would have reached the milestone earlier had everything gone their way.
Roberts plays both rugby union and rugby league and has switched between the two while Rigby said other things have got in the way of playing the sport at times.
But, nonetheless, it is a pretty rare feat in any sport for two teammates to bring up such a significant milestone on the same day.
"And with how our lives have panned out in the sense of injuries travel and work, to bring it up together is pretty special, pretty amazing really," Rigby said.
"You reach 100 but to do it with a guy you have been playing with for 15 years is definitely something different."
The pair have played numerous grand finals together and lifted the premiership trophy multiple times in their playing years.
"We have won premierships together, they are always the highlights of your career really," Rigby said.
"It is just about turning up every year and enjoying the game with a new bunch of guys. You make friends for life, as they say."
It was those lifelong friends in Blues colours Roberts called upon in what he considers a standout moment in his career.
"2010 a memory that sticks to me forever, we won the grand final the day I lost a sister," he said.
"2010 means a lot to me because the club got behind me grand final day and showed me how much they actually appreciated me.
"I was told not to come to the hospital and go to the grand final.
"That is just what my mother said 'don't come to hospital. Go do what you need to do.'"
And it's those values and camaraderie that keep the duo coming back to the Blues.
Despite considering retirement every year, Roberts keeps returning while Rigby says he can't hang up the boots until he's 55, like his father before him.
"Zero plans [to retire], I have got 20 more years I have got to make up on my old man," Rigby said.
That's good news for the club with a host of young players coming through.
Both players said they want to keep guiding the Blues into the future, like players did for them when they were making their way through.
"Right now I am quite happy with my role at fullback as a general director to encourage the young fellas through the game," Roberts said.
"For me it was Dave Schmude when I started playing as a young fella, he was the old head in the side.
"He was the leader I looked up to. Now I see myself taking on that role."
For Rigby he said coaches like "the Andrew Watsons, Alan Jones, Luke Stephens, they have all had their influence on me."
And it is people still involved in the club who will keep them coming back for years to come.
But for now, they are focused on beating Tamworth on Saturday and, hopefully, celebrating twice over.
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
