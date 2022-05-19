Our region's volunteers were recognised for their selfless community service at the New England Volunteer Awards in the Armidale Town Hall on Tuesday.
Fifteen locals were nominated and from these, three teams and two individuals were selected to receive an Armidale Volunteer Referral Service (AVRS) Award.
The Armidale Volunteer Referral Service recruits and refers volunteers to volunteer-using not for profit organizations in the Armidale LGA, Uralla and Walcha.
Armidale Regional Council Mayor Sam Coupland presented the awards and said it was an opportunity to thank volunteers for generously giving their time to the region.
"Volunteers help make our community stronger and the awards ceremony is a way we can show our appreciation for their dedication," Mr Coupland said.
"Thank you to each and every volunteer for stepping up and making the region a better place."
Susie Stevenson was recognised for her work with the NSW Adult Migrant English Program and she is also a valued member of the TAFE NSW AMEP Volunteer Tutor team.
Senior volunteer Jenny Hayden was recognised for her tireless volunteer work for Guyra Support Services (GSS). She has been volunteering for GSS for over 15 years, delivering meals on wheels to Tingha residents, organising other volunteers in the area and doing the monthly roster. Jenny also provides transport for all clients in Tingha to Armidale and Inverell.
The winner of the AVRS Employee Volunteer Award was Armidale Town & Country Real Estate which has provided two staff members every week to deliver meals to the vulnerable community members for the last five years.
The AVRS Volunteer Team Award went to the Armidale Transport to Treatment volunteers who were commended for their free transport service to cancer patients in the Armidale Local Government Area, who have no access to family support or transport.
The Alwyn Jones Community Service Award is a jointly supported annual award administered by Armidale Uniting Church and Armidale Volunteer Referral Service.
The Award is presented to an individual or organisation that has demonstrated a long established commitment to voluntary community service within the Armidale Regional Council area.
The 2022 Alwyn Jones Community Award went to the NERAM Volunteer Team for their work with the New England Regional Art Museum and for assisting with almost every aspect of the organisation, ranging from public programs, exhibitions, events, education programs, library and archiving and more.
This National Volunteer Week the Volunteering Australia organisation launched Australia's largest ever survey on volunteering.
The organisation said this is an historic opportunity to capture the current state of volunteering, map trends, and consider how volunteering may evolve into the future.
Managers or coordinators of volunteers, program leaders or CEOs representing an organisation or group involving volunteers are invited to have their say on the future of volunteering.
