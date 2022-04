Member for Northern Tablelands Adam Marshall, centre, congratulating members of the Friends of McMaugh Gardens on being recognised at the Seniors Local Achievement Awards ceremony, Sandra Ward, left, Gail McFarlane, Secretary Rosemary Reading, Treasurer Erica Barwell, Brian Weis, Shirley Weis (front), Bev Carlon (back), Marg Gream (front) and Gae Baker (back).