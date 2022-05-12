The incredible effort of Armidale Uralla Meals on Wheels in feeding the region's vulnerable during the COVID-19 lockdown last year is being repaid by the state government.
Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall announced the local group would receive a $3180 grant to cover the cost of providing additional emergency meals.
Demand for Meals on Wheels sky-rocketed as the elderly found themselves unable to leave the home to access food and essential items.
"When it comes to the team at Armidale and Uralla Meals on Wheels, the word 'no' is simply not in its vocabulary," Mr Marshall said.
"During the pandemic, the reliance on the service's high-quality, locally produced meals increased significantly as those who were unable to leave their homes for groceries turned to it for support.
"Meals on Wheels runs on a shoestring budget and this contribution from the government will assist it to recoup some of the costs incurred in providing additional meals," he said.
The pandemic also reduced the number of volunteers available to do meal deliveries, however through an incredible amount of hard work it still managed to complete its daily run, Mr Marshall said.
"I thank Kerryn Williams and her team for the work they do, especially their volunteers, to ensure the region's elderly and vulnerable have access to nutritious meals in their own home."
The service also provided meals to overseas workers from Costa's tomato farm at Guyra, who arrived at the height of restrictions.
"For most people who entered Australia last year during the Delta outbreak accessing food and essential items immediately after their arrival was a logistical nightmare," Mr Marshall said.
"I thank Meals on Wheels for the work it did to provide urgent meals to these individuals.
"This effort ensured the important local industry could continue operated efficiently," he said.
The COVID Regional Community Support (CRCS) program provided grants of between $1000 and $30,000 to organisations which partnered with Resilience NSW to deliver food/care hampers to community members during last year's lockdown.
