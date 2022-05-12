The Armidale Express
Home/News/Local News

Meals on Wheels paid back for feeding Armidale residents in COVID-19 pandemic lockdown

By Newsroom
Updated May 12 2022 - 4:48am, first published 4:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Funding support for local Meals on Wheels: Armidale Uralla Meals on Wheels Management Committee President Simon McMillan, manager Kerryn Williams and Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall. Picture: Supplied

The incredible effort of Armidale Uralla Meals on Wheels in feeding the region's vulnerable during the COVID-19 lockdown last year is being repaid by the state government.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.