New England Rugby Union round three results

New England Rugby 1st Grade 2022
Baa Baas 1st Grade 40 (Tries: J. Clark, J. Armatage, A. Brown (2), F. Yule, T. Stahlhut Conversions: E. Pitt (5)) Def Tamworth 1st Grade 24 (Tries: C. Robinson, T. Anderson, K. O'hara Conversions: T. Anderson (3) Penalty Goals: T. Anderson)
Robb 1st Grade 12 (Tries: W. Harrison, M. Allingham Conversions: W. Green) Def By Albies 1st Grade 33 (Tries: P. Keady , H. Lane, W. Gordon, L. Elworthy (2) Conversions: J. Redden (2), W. Gordon (2))
New England Rugby 2nd Grade 2022
Baa Baas 2nd Grade 21 (Tries: W. Yates, S. Coleman , T. Stahlhut Conversions: T. Brennan (2), W. Kelly) Def By Tamworth 2nd Grade 47 (Tries: B. Rock, C. Lang, Z. Johns (2), M. Orcher, J. Barker, T. Anderson Conversions: L. Allan (6))
Robb 2nd Grade 5 (Tries: A. Cudmore) Def By Albies 2nd Grade 48 (Tries: B. Childes (2), H. Coldham, R. Carroll (2), B. Fuller, L. Munday, T. Puckeridge Conversions: M. Peterson (4))
Glen Innes V Armidale Blues match deferred
New England Rugby 3rd Grade 2022
Baa Baas 3rd Grade 29 (Tries: K. Davies (2), R. Kelly, M. Cook Conversions: M. Bush (3) Penalty Goals: M. Bush) Draw Albies 4th Grade 29 (Tries: J. Thomson (2), G. Addis, J. Fordham, O. Cass Conversions: J. Thomson (2))
Robb 3rd Grade 0 Def By Albies 3rd Grade 55 (Tries: J. Bowrey, C. Turner, B. Packer (2), H. Brown, J. Baker (2), A. Stephens, O. Murphy Conversions: R. Carroll (5))
Tenterfield V Armidale Blues match deferred
New England Rugby Women's 10s 2022
Robb Women's 10s 10 (Tries: L. Cannane, C. Menzies) Def By Albies Women's 10s 94 (Tries: G. Thomas (2), C. Goldman, C. Maslen, T. Morgan (5), K. Hall, L. Hunter, C. Harpley, J. Catts, A. Shultz Conversions: G. Thomas (7), J. Catts (5))
Baa Baas Women's 10s 42 (Tries: Team (1), S. Boney (2), J. Kelly (2), H. Ford (2), S. Gordon-briggs Conversions: S. Boney) Def Tamworth Women's 10s 10 (Tries: B. Andren, A. Bridge
Glen Innes V Armidale Blues match deferred
