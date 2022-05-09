The Armidale Express
Northern Tablelands strongly represented at 2022 NSW CWA Centenary Conference

By Newsroom
Updated May 9 2022 - 4:05am, first published 4:00am
CELEBRATING CENTENARY: Guyra Evening CWA Club members were thrilled to be attending the 100th Gala Dinner (from left) Mary Hollingworth, Rosie Arena and Daria Hadley. Picture: Supplied

The Northern Tablelands was strongly represented at the 2022 NSW CWA Centenary Conference at Royal Randwick recently, joining about 700 women from throughout NSW.

