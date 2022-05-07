INVERELL farmer and climate activist Glenn Morris trotted into Tamworth on his horse 'Hombre' on Friday, with an important message in mind.
Since making headlines in 2016 for riding across the Sydney Harbour Bridge in a protest for climate action, the organic beef producer rode through the streets of Tamworth to call for urgent attention to the environment.
Mr Morris told The Armidale Express he was hoping to inspire voters to think of the climate when they head to the polls later this month.
"It's an important time for everyone to consider the decisions they make that can influence the outcomes for their children and grandchildren."
With regional communities like Inverell and other New England towns reliant on agriculture, Mr Morris said without action residents would face dire consequences.
"Once climate change is well and truly upon us we won't be able to stop it then."
The ride kicked off at Tamworth's Anzac Park on Friday before Mr Morris and fellow rider Tony Macbeth travelled through the streets to the Longyard Hotel.
Mr Morris also attended the 'Big Family Climate Picnic' which was held in Bicentennial Park at 10am on Saturday.
