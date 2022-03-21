What can be done about petrol prices?

newsletters, weekly-wrap-summary,

Rising petrol prices are a hot topic at the moment. Of course this is an issue for everyone, from families having to fill the tank, to businesses facing rising overhead costs, and we have taken a region-wide look at the story. In a joint effort between journos across New England and the North West we have looked at what effect the rising price is having, and what could be done. A common theme is an appeal to the federal government to get rid of the fuel tax. It is an issue we will continue to monitor with interest. Meanwhile, the vehicles were filled up to transport donations made locally for the north coast flood victims. Last week, a huge pantechnicon, two trailers and two utilities were required to transport the food, water, bedding, clothing, cleaning materials, toiletries, sanitary items and other emergency supplies to Lismore. It was a wonderful effort by Newling Gardens Retirement Village, who expanded an appeal they had started in the village. By calling for donations from the wider community, and getting access from Centro management to the former Big W premises, they were able to collect a lot of donated items from the local community. It's a credit to Newling Gardens, and everyone who donated, that the items could make their way to the north coast so quickly after the devastating floods, where many face a long recovery. Finally, as you may already have read on our site, The Armidale Express will have a new-look website from late tonight (Monday). The Express' new subscription offering also provides access to the other ACM mastheads in the region, including all the breaking news, sport, opinion, food, culture and lifestyle content produced by the The Northern Daily Leader and The Inverell Times etc. I hope you enjoy it. Thanks for reading, and I hope you have a great week. Laurie Bullock Group Editor

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/JV4n4a6iwKJ9DNUAb9ehsn/8f8c6eb2-e191-439e-864c-c0a4c8354037.jpg/r1_0_666_376_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg