It was visiting teams who took home the silverware but the whole Armidale Blues knockout carnival was a success for the host club. Teams from around the Zone as well as coastal and Sydney sides were at the carnival on Saturday. "We had teams from st pat's, the two from Tamworth, Vikings from Port, Kempsey Cannonballs, Glen, us and Baa Baas," Blues president Anthony McMillan said. "It was a good mixture teams. "Except for the final of the girls, every game was reasonably close." Tamworth Pirates won the men's and the Kempsey Cannonballs took out the first women's 10s title. Of the women's 10s being introduced, which is here to stay, McMillan praised the format. "I think it was very successful. Obviously the girls still have quite a bit to learn," he said.

