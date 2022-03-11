newsletters, editors-pick-list,

URALLA volunteer Mary Ann Munsie has been named the 2022 Northern Tablelands Woman of the Year. Guided by the motto of 'pay it forward and get more in return', Mary Ann is the driving force behind a number of vital local community services and charities. Currently, she is the Vice President of Armidale and Uralla Meals on Wheels, an organisation she has been a part of since 1979, and President of cancer charity CanAssist in Uralla. Read also: Mary Ann said she was overwhelmed and honoured to receive the award. "Like a lot of people in regional communities we just turn up, help and support the various groups and events in the community," Mary Ann said. "It is a way of sharing and giving back to those organisations which have greatly contributed to making Uralla a special place to live. "My husband Peter, sons David and Sam, their partners and children are a huge support in allowing me to do what I do," she said. State MP Adam Marshall presented the award to Mary Ann this week and said her community work had helped improve the lives of the elderly and those going through a cancer journey. "Whenever there is a need in the community, Mary Ann is one of those people community organisations turn to for help," Mr Marshall said. He congratulated her on the achievement and her ongoing dedication to Meals on Wheels and other community groups. "Her involvement as President of charity CanAssist Uralla, and together with members of CanAssist, have helped raise thousands of dollars to provide financial support for those experiencing cancer," Mr Marshall said. "Without this effort, there would be a large number of people in the Uralla Shire who would have struggled with finding the money for travel, accommodation and treatments. "I can't think of anyone more worthy of this accolade, and I sincerely thank Mary Ann for everything she does for the great community of Uralla." Mary Ann said most volunteer organisations rely on the same, limited volunteer base. "I encourage anyone who can spare the time to get involved with their local school, sports club or a charity close to their heart, because a small amount of volunteer time can make a huge difference to the lives of many," she said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

