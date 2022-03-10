newsletters, editors-pick-list,

A JURY took less than an hour to find Stephen George Russell guilty of driving dangerously by towing a grossly overloaded caravan when a horror highway crash killed his wife and stepson in 2019. Tracey and Darren Wilcox lost their mother and brother that afternoon and, speaking moments after the verdict was read out, told the Leader they finally felt a sense of justice. "It is a massive relief," Ms Wilcox said. READ MORE: The pair described their late mother, 72-year-old Lynette Russell, as a giver would would take anyone in. Their brother Stephen, just a year shy of his 40th birthday when he was killed, was their "best mate". "We have had a long three years, they have missed out on so much," Ms Wilcox said. "We have been waiting for this." The details of the crash were unravelled in an almost three-week trial in Tamworth District Court. On Thursday afternoon, a jury of 11 found Russell guilty of two counts of dangerous driving causing death, and one count of causing grievous bodily harm. He was found not guilty of intending to pervert the course of justice. The trial heard Russell had stuffed the caravan with possessions like a freezer, barbecue, photo albums and linen when his family went to relocate from Tamworth to the coast on January 3, 2019. The caravan was more than 800kg heavier than its maximum weight when Russell got behind the wheel of a Toyota Prado and towed it along the Oxley Highway. Russell began a descent about 40km past Walcha that afternoon, but when he tried to slow down, the caravan swayed uncontrollably, jack-knifed and the Prado slammed into a tree. A third passenger was left with serious injuries. The Crown case was that Russell essentially used the caravan as a moving trailer, an allegation he denied in court. Judge Deborah Payne thanked the jury for their diligence under difficult circumstances. Russell is on bail and will be sentenced in May.

