Armidale Jockey Club's meet may have been moved to the Inverell Racecourse but it was an Armidale trainer who was the biggest winner on Saturday. Stirling Osland finished with three winners from the six race meet on what one onlooker described as a "city class" surface despite the recent rain. Buffet Buster got the job done in the opening Class 1 1400 metre handicap, beating Paul Grills' Flying Banjo by a length. Then Razzle Dazzle made it two from two when the three-year-old mare, ridden by Ben Looker, beat Cody Morgan's Seminara in the 1100m Maiden Plate. Walcha trainer George Woodward scored his first win since December when Madeline Owen rode Auctioneer's Bid to the front in the 1200m Maiden Plate. Looker notched up his brace riding Jacob Perrett's Say Goodbye to the win in front of Stafford Wain's Timely Bel in the Benchmark 50 over 1200m. Kingstar Bullet was Osland's third winner for the day. The four-year-old held off favourite Zaidin for the victory in the 1800m Benchmark 58. Scone-based Stephen Jones had a win in the final race of the day, the 1100m Benchmark 58 with Rachael Murray and Tuscon Valley finishing in front of Woodward's Blue Sky Moon.

