Voting opens for LLS board positions

The Northern Tablelands Local Land Services is encouraging ratepayers to register now so they can vote in the local board member elections which began this week.
Voting opened on May 21 and will close on June 14 with voting packs available to residents until June 12.
Five candidates have stood for election with three board positions available.
The candidates are Tenterfield's Stephen Bowlers, Angelica Morse of Kingstown, Peter Parnell from Yarrowyck, Alana Marcus of Sapphire and James Jackson of Brushy Creek.
LLS Northern Tablelands general manager Paul Hutchings said voting in the upcoming election is an opportunity for ratepayers to ensur the local board reflects their needs.
"Our local board members are a key asset, using their connections with the community to provide valuable feedback that helps make sure our servies are meeting the needs of ratepayers," Mr Hutchings said.
"In the Northen Tablelands, we have five strong candidates vying for election our local board.
"Voting is the best way to make sure our local board reflects your needs and priorities, so we're asking you to request your voting pack today and have your say."
To vote, you must first request a voting pack, which be can be sent electronically.
You can submit a request for a voting pack online, or by calling LLS on 1300 795 299 or visiting your local LLS branch office.
To be eligible you must be over 18 years and an occupier of a rateable holding under the Local Land Services Act of 2013.
The holding may consist of wholly or partly rateable land.
To learn more about each candidate you can visit the LLS website.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.