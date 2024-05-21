The Armidale Express
The Armidale Express' complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Voting opens for LLS board positions

May 22 2024 - 5:36am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Northern Tablelands Local Land Services is encouraging ratepayers to register now so they can vote in the local board member elections which began this week.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.