Colleges are once again filled with students as the University of New England welcomes new students on campus for O-Week. O-Week is the first week in the UNE orientation program and is designed to ease the transition into university life for first year residential college students. The week is filled with information sessions, networking opportunities and fun activities. Read also: O-Week wrapped up on Friday with a student Olympiad where college teams competed against one another in events such as tug rope. "I'm here to study Rural Science and have chosen to stay in Austin Page College. I'm looking forward to college life, living with mates and generally having a good time," New student Jimmy Bunner said. For Sydneysider Josh Parison who enrolled in a Bachelor of Law it is also about connecting with people. "I want to meet new people and be around people my age. College is a great way to be part of a community." It's a similar refrain for the majority of students: they are happy to be on campus, to have the opportunity to make new friends and to be part of a vibrant college experience. Residential leadership teams in the various colleges have also been hard at work to ensure student expectations are met. They have been sprucing up common areas and prepping for numerous activities to welcome the new intake of 'freshers'. Duval College residential leader and third year student in Nursing, Jess MacMillan, explained the importance of having residential leaders in colleges. "In addition to helping college heads prepare a warm welcome for students we are also allocated blocks and are the first point of contact for a new student who needs academic or pastoral support," Ms MacMillan said. "We may have to show students how to navigate the online learning system, Moodle, or help them connect with academic support. We are also trained to provide non-academic and social support such as mental health first aid." Interim Director of UNE's Residential System, Ilona Mair, said she is very pleased with college application numbers following the lifting of pandemic restrictions. "While the colleges remained open throughout COVID for those students who choose to stay or were unable to return home, understandably occupancy levels have taken a dip. We are now seeing a healthy intake numbers for 2022, creating a promising pipeline for the future of on-campus living. It's wonderful to see the vibrancy return to the colleges," Ms Mair said.

