The shearer shortage has hit woolgrowers across the state hard. But, a new pilot program is hoped to bring some stability to the industry - with the help of young people going through a difficult time. The NSW Stud Merino Breeders' Association (SMBA) has partnered with BackTrack Youth Works to launch an exciting pilot that will bring disadvantaged youth and industry leaders together. Read also: The idea is to create the next generation of young shearers, NSW SMBA vice president Hamish McLaren said. "This approach is from a different angle, but we feel it's a win-win for both our industry and the youth BackTrack supports," he said. "They might start as a roustabout and then move up to being a crutcher or shearer, and they could be in the industry for life. "We can show them that being in a shearing shed and involved in a shearing team is a fun experience that also offers good money to be made." The pilot program will launch in the New England area with hopes to expand across the state. Mr McLaren said younger generations needed to be encouraged to enter the industry and this pilot program offered the chance for industry members to play a vital part. "We've been receiving a lot of feedback in relation to the mounting pressure woolgrowers are facing due to shortages and this is one way we can be involved in the solution," he said. Mr McLaren said it's easy for woolgrowers or experienced shearing teams to be involved. "All they need to do is make room on a table, stand or on the board," he said. The Armidale-based BackTrack has provided support and training to disadvantaged youth since 2006, with a focus on helping young people contribute to regional communities. With support from NSW SMBA, BackTrack's young people are now answering the call to help address low shearer and shed hand numbers. Anyone wanting to be involved is invited to register expressions of interest. For more information contact the NSW Stud Merino Breeders' Association on 02 9763 2744 or office@merinonsw.com.au.

