LINK Airways is increasing the amount of flights it runs between Armidale and Brisbane, in a bid to attract and instill more confidence in local travellers. Taking effect from February 27, the additional flights will take place on Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, with 12 all up throughout the week. All-inclusive one-way tickets are also now available from $169. Link Airways' network, strategy and development manager Jeff Boyd said while demand hasn't been overly high, he was confident increased services will lead to more customers, particularly from the corporate sector. Read also: "Like other airlines we've been on a reduced schedule for two years now, and we've decided that we're seeing green shoots with people getting back to flying, and getting back to moving around the country now the borders are well and truly open," he said. "We've been complaining that we haven't got business passengers using our airline to move around the country, but it's sort of chicken and egg, without providing a level of connectivity and frequency it's pretty hard to expect people to be using our services. "So we've taken a punt with putting some frequency out there, and if we've got the frequency there then hopefully people will come back to flying and using the services, and we get things moving again." The airline started its service from Armidale to Brisbane in 2016. Two years ago, the airline, then known as Fly Corporate, suspended all passenger flights from Armidale to Brisbane, after the announcement of interstate travel bans designed to halt the spread of COVID-19.

