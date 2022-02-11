newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Family day care providers across the region are set to benefit from tailor made training through an educational and informative online course. Created locally, the 'Sounds Good To Me' program was created to 'even the playing field' for children in the years prior to start at primary school by upskilling early childhood educations in sound awareness. Course co creator and speech pathologist Anne Williams said that sound awareness played a crucial role in ensuring children thrive not only in their preschools and day cares but in school as well. Read also: "Sound awareness is a really important part of learning how to read and children who have those skills on entry to school learn how to read much more easily than those who don't, " Mrs Williams said. "Sounds good to me - for family day care providers supports these educators to improve their skills particularly in sound awareness. "The course gives access to training, tools and support and lots of resources so that they can be more confident in how they respond to the children in the program." According to Mrs Williams, with over 'a million new connections' forming every second, children's brains develop faster in their first five years than any other time in their life, making early child a pivotal time to develop vital foundation skills. "We recognise that family day care providers are important when it comes to preparing children for school - they do a great job," Mrs Williams said. "We understand that when you work for yourself it can be difficult to find the time to attend professional development, so our course is designed to do from home, in your own time, at your own pace." For $99, providers will have 12 months' access to the course, which contains 7 modules of video lessons, over 3 hours of training, a program ready to implement with the children and more than 35 downloadable resources. The activities with the children are all play based (not computer-based) and easy to integrate with your existing program. Educators can learn at their own pace, and receive a certificate on completion of the course. A companion course is also available for parents for just $22 for one month's access to an hour of tips, tricks, games and activities. To learn more about the Sounds good to me courses, visit www.soundsgoodtome.com.au. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

