It's one of our favourite assignments of the year - the annual kindergarten cohort interviews and photo gallery. This year COVID-19 safety measures meant we couldn't visit schools, but we reached out to primary school principals across Armidale to ask their new starters what they liked best about big school and what they want to be when they grow up. This week we feature submissions from New England Girls School, St Mary's Primary School and The Armidale School. Answers ranged from the usual childhood dreams of joining the police force or becoming a firefighter, dancing ballet or becoming a mermaid, teaching and becoming a doctor to the fantastic desire to be a shark ( and swim like one). However, our favourite response so far is from the kindergarten kid who just wants to be a 'dude' when he grows up so he can play the guitar whenever he wants - rock on! What is apparent from the wonderful photos our schools supplied is how multicultural Armidale is. We are incredibly lucky to live in a community with such a diverse range of cultures and talent in one of the most beautiful parts of Australia. We will feature more schools next week - until then, enjoy looking through part one of the 2022 gallery of excited and eager faces on their first day of school. You might even spot someone you know. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Follow us on Google News Showcase

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/DGrXNFBDsLGR33GNb27qNq/0330af61-2e72-4d03-b84e-ee2f86b2f63b.JPG/r12_493_4024_2760_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg