The Queen is the first British monarch in history to celebrate her platinum jubilee. Elizabeth II has reigned for 70 years - or 25,568 days - as of February 6. She is already Britain's longest reigning monarch, and the longest still-serving sovereign in the world. In 1970 the Queen visited Armidale, with Prince Philip and Princess Anne, when she was touring Australia to mark 200 years since Captain Cook chartered the east coast. Read also: The Queen's record-breaking reign means she has spend 73 per cent of her life so far on the throne. She overtook her great-great grandmother Queen Victoria as the country's longest reigning monarch in September 2015, passing her ancestor's 63 years and 216 days. "Inevitably a long life can pass by many milestones. My own is no exception," she remarked at the time. Victoria reached her diamond jubilee, but not her platinum. The Queen became the world's longest-reigning living monarch in October 2016 when the previous record-holder, King Bhumibol Adulyadej, of Thailand, died after ruling for 70 years. But she is not the world's longest-reigning monarch ever: King Sobhuza II of Swaziland, who died in 1982, holds this title. He was just four months old when he became king and ruled for 82 years and 253 days. At 95, the Queen is the oldest British monarch in history, but is not keen on being reminded of this. She is also the world's oldest living head of state. The Queen also holds the world record for the most currencies featuring her, and she is the wealthiest queen, with a fortune estimated at 365 million pounds ($700 million).

