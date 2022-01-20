latest-news,

Residents of Armidale have been warned to batten down the hatches by the Bureau of Meteorology as a high-pressure system and trough create strong winds in the region. Easterly winds averaging 55 to 65 km/h with damaging wind gusts above 90 km/h over the most elevated parts of the Northern Tablelands will develop this morning and persist into the afternoon. A high-pressure system to the south of the Great Australian Bight will progress to the Tasman Sea, while a trough lies over western Queensland and South Australia. Damaging wind gusts are expected along the western slopes tonight as a vigorous easterly flows over parts of the Great Dividing Range. Murrurundi recorded a 102 km/h wind gust of wind last night at 8:36pm. The State Emergency Service advises people to move vehicles under cover or away from trees and secure or put away loose items around the house, yard and balcony. Always keep at least 8 metres away from fallen power lines or objects that may be energised, such as fences. Trees that have been damaged by fire are likely to be more unstable and more likely to fall, and landscapes may have changed following bushfires. Report fallen power lines to Essential Energy (132 080), stay vigilant and monitor conditions. For emergency help in floods and storms, ring your local SES Unit on 132 500.

