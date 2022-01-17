newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The University of New England (UNE) will offer free Pfizer vaccines against COVID-19 for 5 to 11 year olds through an approved drop-in clinic on the Armidale campus at the end of January. The clinic has the capacity to offer a first dose to up to 1500 children over two days. UNE Vice-Chancellor and CEO, Professor Brigid Heywood, said that UNE is proud to be able to offer a vaccine service for the region's children ahead of the school year. "This clinic for our youngest residents continues UNE's efforts to boost vaccination rates for the New England & North West," Professor Heywood said. "We have the capacity to make a significant impact on the rates of vaccination for 5-11 year olds in our region, and take some of the pressure of our local health services. "I commend the efforts of UNE Life and the staff at the UNE Medical Centre in making this clinic happen, as well as the ongoing support of our region's General Practice community and the Hunter New England and Central Coast Primary Health Network." Read more: Dr Maree Puxty, Chair of New England Division of General Practice and the HNCCPHN, and Senior Lecturer at UNE's School of Rural Medicine encourages parents to take up the opportunity to have their young children vaccinated as soon as possible. "This is a safe and effective vaccine for young children; more than five million children have received at least one dose of the paediatric Pfizer vaccine in the USA and more than two million have had two doses," Dr Puxty said. "Evidence shows that kids are less at risk of serious illness with COVID-19, but they are still at risk of Long COVID Syndrome and other serious side effects from a COVID-19 infection. Two doses of vaccine provides up to 90-95 per cent efficacy from severe disease." Dr Puxty said the aim was to vaccinate 80 per cent of our region's children. "This will play a vital role in protecting not only the kids, but also the more vulnerable members of their families and our community," Dr Puxty said. "There will be an Ezidi translator on hand at the clinic and we will make every effort to make the day fun for kids and the wait times as short as possible." Since August 2021, UNE teams have delivered more than 7500 shots at 39 clinics in a concerted effort to vaccinate people in regional NSW against COVID-19. The walk-in clinic will be held between 9am and 4pm on Saturday January 29 and Sunday January 30 at SportUNE and no appointment is required. A follow-up mass vaccination clinic will occur at 8 weeks on the weekend of 26th and 27th March 26 and 27 for the second Pfizer dose. Clinic Details

