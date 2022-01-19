latest-news,

For three days, over 50 cricketers from around the state were in Armidale to play a veterans carnival. Twelve teams came together for the event from Sunday through to Tuesday. Two-and-a-half days of cricket were fit in before rain poured midway through the third. New England started their campaign on Sunday against Hunter Taverners at Guyra. Batting first, Hunter Taverners finished with 6-190 from their 40 overs. New England's Mitch Woods managed 3-13 with the ball while Rob Pollard finished with 2-54 and Bernie Flint 1-23. SEE ALSO: With the bat, New England started strong. Grant Ryan reached 41 retired, Allan Cowan made 21, Heath Dowsett 28, Barry Hoy 36 and Flint 27 not out on their way to 6-196 to take the win. The second day saw New England take on the Kamilaroi Kricketers, a team made up of players with connections to Moree and surrounds. New England batted first and were kept quiet, finishing with a low 100 from 40 overs. Hoy was the top run-scorer with 35. In reply, Kamilaroi chased down the required runs only losing two wickets in the process. The third day saw New England play Mid North Coast and the rain set in midway through the match. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/T7RGn6Wqupu9DPpBgesVjF/b4acb4d8-0d8c-40d8-b720-05f02a28ba39.JPG/r1240_820_4253_2522_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg