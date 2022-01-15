Three-Day Sickness diagnosed on Northern Tablelands properties

latest-news,

Cases of Three-Day Sickness have been diagnosed on properties in the Northern Tablelands. Reports have been received from Tenterfield to Walcha and as far west as Inverell. As expected this virus has now moved into the region from the North Coast and is impacting local cattle herds. READ ALSO: Affected animals develop a very high temperature. As a result of this they appear depressed, lethargic and are reluctant to eat. They will often appear lame and stifle when they walk. A nasal discharge is also common. Feeling crook and being lame these animals are often found lying down. Once recumbent things can get critical for larger animals such as bulls, bullocks and pregnant cows. While laying down for long periods nerves and blood flow to the legs can be impacted and animals have difficultly regaining their feet. If left untreated these animals may die. Recumbent animals are also at risk of pneumonia. Minimising the impact of the illness in your herd will depend on regular observation and timely treatment of affected animals. Easy access to water and shade is important. Watch for animals laying down and make sure they can get up. Treatment of animals is important. Intervene early and aggressively. Discuss options with your local veterinary practice. It is now too late to vaccinate as insects carrying the virus are out and about. For more information you can contact your local LLS district veterinarian. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cady.biddle/fa9c3244-f5f1-46d8-bf8e-3469f7b8ae81.jpg/r0_0_319_180_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg