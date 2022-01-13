newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Antarctic Station Leader and 2015 NSW Australian of the Year Finalist Narelle Campbell has been confirmed as the Armidale region's Australia Day Ambassador for 2022. Narelle will be a guest and speaker at Australia Day activities in Guyra on Tuesday 25 January and in Armidale and Ben Lomond on Wednesday 26 January. An inspiration to many, Narelle has experienced some of the world's most isolated and hostile conditions during her time as a Station Leader in the remote Australian Antarctic Territory. Read also: She's lived and worked in temperatures reaching below minus 40 degrees, worked alongside biologists on the Emperor Penguin Project, supported medical evacuations and aircraft recovery incidents, and contributed to the protection of a pristine and fragile wilderness. When she's not working in Antarctica, Narelle spends most of her spare time spreading the wonder of Antarctica to many community and school groups. Armidale Regional Council Mayor Sam Coupland said Narelle's personal stories will be a wonderful addition to the region's Australia Day events. "Narelle has a diverse career background, her work is extraordinary and we look forward to hearing all about her life experiences," said Mayor Coupland. This year's Australia Day theme is 'we're all part of the story,' an opportunity to reflect on our history, respect the story of others and celebrate our nation, its achievements and most of all, its people. Australia Day celebrations will take place across the region in Armidale, Guyra and Ben Lomond over a two day period and will include dinner festivities, picnic in the park events, smoking ceremonies, multicultural dancers, Indigenous cultural education, Terra Firma and more. This event is assisted by the Australian Government through the National Australia Day Council.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/DGrXNFBDsLGR33GNb27qNq/68d4ed62-5864-4b48-9aef-1bfd6e486feb.jpg/r0_591_2598_2059_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg