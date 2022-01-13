coronavirus,

A 'BLUNDER' at Barraba's COVID-19 clinic saw residents desperate for a vaccination turned away, after they had spent hours standing in the searing heat. More than 100 people lined up at Barraba hospital on Tuesday, including elderly residents hoping to protect themselves against the potentially deadly virus. For many in the community, it's one of limited vaccination opportunities that doesn't involve a two-hour round trip to Tamworth and exposure to the city's surging outbreak. Read also: Farmer Paula McIver said the clinic was terribly disorganised, with residents waiting more than three hours for a shot. "It's so unfair to be treated like that when in the city they have availability, this is the way they treat small country towns and it's disgraceful," she said. "People in Barraba deserve better, they're good people and deserved a service the state government had said they would give to us. "This is a political blunder." One resident said her nearly 82-year-old asthmatic mother was forced to book in Tamworth, despite turning up to the clinic where just 120 doses were handed out. "It could have and should have been organised better than the way it was," she said. "Luckily she is able to get herself to Tamworth, but there's a lot of elderly people here who don't drive who don't have an option but to wait to get it done here." Hunter New England Health Peel Sector deputy general manager Kylie Whitford said there was an overwhelming response to the clinic. "The district thanks the community for attending, as getting vaccinated against COVID-19, including getting a booster shot as soon as you are eligible, helps to not only protect yourself, but loved ones and the wider community from the ongoing transmission of COVID-19," she said. "Food, water and shade were provided to those who had to wait to receive a vaccine and we thank them for their patience during this extremely busy time." The clinic will return to Barraba on February 1.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hAWJC77isbRCSsmqzS5A6F/832e4e81-1fc1-4414-92e5-7215f2d8e8b2.jpeg/r0_331_3000_2026_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg