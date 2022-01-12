newsletters, editors-pick-list,

A DELIVERY driver was detained, threatened with a pool ball stuffed in a sock and forced to order the offender a pizza before driving him to Domino's to pick it up because he was "scared for his life". Troy Gregory Lance Norman, 37, remains behind bars after he pleaded guilty in Tamworth Local Court to taking or detaining the teenage worker in an effort to obtain a Domino's pizza, as well as resisting the police officers that later tried to arrest him at a nearby McDonald's. Norman will front the district court in February for a sentence date to be set after the Friday night pizza delivery took a dark turn. A statement of agreed facts between the prosecution and defence show Norman confronted the 18-year-old Domino's delivery driver on Edward Street in South Tamworth about 5:30pm on May 7, last year. The facts show Norman was wearing a bumbag, black jumper and fingerless gloves when he approached the worker as he made his way back to his car after making a delivery, and asked about a pizza order. "Do not go back in the car, I will stab you, I will hurt you," Norman told the worker, according to the facts. READ ALSO: He told the teenager to sit down next to a nearby mailbox, which he did, before showing the victim what "appeared to be" a black sock with a pool ball stuffed in it. The delivery driver called Domino's West Tamworth three times before he managed to get through and order the offender a pizza. "The victim was extremely fearful but tried to hide it ... the offender was becoming more aggressive and forceful," the agreed facts said. Norman told the delivery driver he could hit him with a brick, stab him and hurt him as he paced around him for a few minutes. "Drive me to Domino's or else I'll take your car and drive myself," he then said, according to the facts, though he never took the keys. Norman was fiddling with the ball and sock on the way to the store and said "I am going to smash all the windows and beat them all up if I don't get my food", the facts said. Norman and the victim arrived at the West Tamworth Domino's store just after 6pm and police were alerted. Norman stood at the front counter, swinging his arms, yelling "hurry the f*** up" and demanding pizza. The facts show he then left the store and walked across to the nearby McDonald's. Police found Norman in the queue and said he started yelling, refused to leave and resisted police as they arrested him. Police said he appeared to be affected by drugs at the time.

