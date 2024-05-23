The Armidale Express
The Armidale Express' complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Two men to face drug-dealing charges after Armidale arrests

By Staff Writers
May 23 2024 - 12:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Two people will face court charged following an investigation into the supply of prohibited drugs in the state's Northern Tablelands during a targeted police operation.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.