Council thanks volunteers who have NERAM work down to a fine art

Two of NERAM's invaluable volunteers have been rewarded for their continuing efforts, taking home the Armidale Volunteer Referral Service awards for Senior Volunteers of 2024.
Armidale locals Robert (Rob) Murison and Janine Turner received their certificates at a special morning tea event on Wednesday, May 22, run by the Armidale Regional Council.
Mr Murison, who started volunteering at NERAM in 2022, has become a reliable and enthusiastic member of the install team at the art museum.
"Rob has even been known to give up a regular cycling outing to come in and help during an install week," NERAM curator Belinda Hungerford said.
"Each exhibition changeover takes many hands to de-install and package artworks for transit. Followed by the hanging, levelling and labelling of the new exhibition. Exhibitions are changed up to ten times each year, so having experienced volunteers on call is vital to our operation."
Ms Turner is a long-standing member of the NERAM front of house volunteer team and is always full of energy and ready to take on any tasks that come along.
"So much of what we do at NERAM could not be achieved without the time, support and efforts of our wonderful volunteers," NERAM director Rachael Parsons said.
"Our volunteers underpin every aspect of NERAM's operation, from working front of house, helping install exhibitions, fundraising or being on one of the various committees that keep NERAM running.
"NERAM volunteers make all that we do possible, and we are so grateful for them being part of the NERAM team.
"Congratulations to Janine and Rob for both being awarded Senior Volunteers of the Year. It is wonderful to see NERAM volunteers recognised for their many contributions to the art museum and the cultural life of Armidale.
"I would like to thank Janine and Rob for all their time and work generously given to NERAM, it makes a big impact and is very worthy of acknowledgement and celebration."
