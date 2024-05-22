Sweet as candy: Husband and wife take over lolly shop

Uralla locals Lauren and Nathan Jorden, have taken over the ownership of the Uralla lolly shop.
'The Sweet Place' had its grand re-opening on Saturday May 18, 2024 and new owner Lauren Jorden said it was a sweet success.
"It was great really, we had lots of people coming through on the day and lots of positive feedback about the shop and the way we have redesigned since talking it on," Ms Jorden said.
The Jorden's took over the popular lolly shop in April and shut the doors for a few weeks for some renovations including replacing the carpets, and shelving and some fresh paint, keeping a somewhat similar stock line to the previous owners but adding some special treats to the menu.
"The F'Real milkshake blender machine is a new addition which I think lots of people are really going to love, but other than that we have all of everyone's favourites including every kind and colour of candy under the sun, Nerds, Juju Fruits, Warheads, Jawbreakers Zombie Chews, and an ice cream bar of course."
Ms Jorden said she and her husband approached the previous owners close to 18 months ago and expressed interest in taking on the business and were told they would be kept in mind.
Then in February they were told if they were still interested, it was theirs for the taking.
"It was an extremely busy three weeks leading up to the opening, but equally just as exciting in starting out in our new business venture," Ms Jorden said.
The Jorden's are no strangers to the business world. Although this is the first lolly shop either has owned, the pair currently own and operate 'Thunderbolt Balms', a hand crafted beard balms and oils business.
Growing up, Lauren parent's owned the local supermarket and Nathan's parents owned a bakery.
"I grew up in Uralla, moved away for a while, and then came back to Uralla about six years ago," Ms Jorden said.
"Uralla is just such an amazing place to raise a family. We're still finding out feet here in the lolly shop, but it's very exciting to be a part of."
So what kind of candy treat does the owner of a lolly shop prefer?
"There's lots of old school treats in here and lots of novelty treats for the kids but I would have to say my go-to is the Jersey caramels, just cannot go past them."
And as for Mr Jorden?
"The first thing Nathan picked out of the store when we got the keys was a Curley Wurley.
"I guess you could say we're like kids in a candy shop.
"We're stocked full and open till 4.30 pm every day except Tuesdays and till 4pm on weekends."
