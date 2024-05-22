The Armidale Express
Put your best foot forward in annual bridge walk for reconciliation

By Staff Writers
Updated May 22 2024 - 2:59pm, first published 2:43pm
The Armidale bridge walk commemorates the Sydney Bridge Walk held in 2000, when 300,000 people walked across the Harbour Bridge and "Sorry" was written across the sky.
THE 14th annual Armidale Bridge Walk will take place at noon on Sunday, May 26.

