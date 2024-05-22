Put your best foot forward in annual bridge walk for reconciliation

THE 14th annual Armidale Bridge Walk will take place at noon on Sunday, May 26.
Those wanting to take part should meet at the picnic area near the Visitor Information Centre, on the corner of Dumaresq and Marsh streets.
Held during or close to National Reconciliation Week, the walk is organised by ANTaR, or Armidale People for Reconciliation.
The walk commemorates the Sydney Bridge Walk held in 2000, when 300,000 people walked across the Harbour Bridge and "Sorry" was written across the sky.
The theme for this year's National Reconciliation Week is Now More than Ever: a reminder that no matter what, the fight for justice and the rights of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people will continue.
"Each year Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal people walk together across Stephen's Bridge, do a circuit of the park and then gather to listen to short speeches and enjoy Aboriginal entertainment," ANTaR Convenor Diana Eades said.
"It is a great opportunity to meet and chat with friends, old and new, enjoy the entertainment and have lunch together."
Local Aboriginal dancer and didgeridoo player Bob Blair, who works at the Armidale Aboriginal Cultural Centre and Keeping Place, will perform at the walk.
Since his training at the National Aboriginal and Islander Dance College, Mr Blair has been educating and entertaining young and old in many regions.
An exciting addition to the entertainment this year will be popular musical trio Garlu Gindari (Kathy Kelly, Des Ahoy and Brian Zambrowski).
The Bridge Walk has become a popular outing for the community; everyone is invited and is welcome to come along and enjoy this friendly, fun, free event. Sausages, curry and fruit will be provided.
ANTaR Armidale is a local group working in support of recognition, respect and rights for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.
This year's walk is supported by Homes North Community Housing, Armidale Regional Council, Headspace, Reconciliation NSW and Coles Armidale.
