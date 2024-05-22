The Armidale Express
Couple's home reno highly commended at National Trust awards | Video

LR
By Lydia Roberts
Updated May 22 2024 - 12:55pm, first published 12:24pm
Jesse Dick and Tahlia Stewart's restoration of Trim Cottage was up against 11 other finalists in the National Trust heritage awards' built conservation category.
NATIONAL Trust judges have highly commended an Armidale couple's renovation of an historical cottage in the 2024 National Trust (NSW) Heritage Awards.

Lydia Roberts

New England journalist

I cover the New England district. Phone me on 0477 347 108 if you have any news.

