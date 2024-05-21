Nice guy Sam Buckley brings up the festival sun | video

The afternoon before arriving in Armidale to play the Big Chill Festival, Sam Buckley was playing a set at the Miami Marketta in Gold Coast sunshine.
Around the same time, a typical New England winter blizzard was brewing over the Armidale showground, and had it not been for some forward-thinking Armidale Regional Council organisers, the weather may have proven hazardous to thousands of people including the Saturday night headline act The Rubens.
The Sam Buckley duo, consisting of guitarist and vocalist Sam Buckley and drummer, aussie drums legend Grant Gerathy, was scheduled to play on the same stage at 11:00am Sunday morning, May 19, 2024.
They would bring with them a swag of succulent blues bends, drum rolls, and also, the Gold Coast sun.
For the past two and a half years, Mr Buckley has been touring, working and living as a full-time musician out of the Baez (his motor home), occasionally stopping in for pits stops at his parent's place on the mid-north coast.
"We spend most of out time on the road, a great deal of time travelling, going to shows and gigs and we see a lot of the country that way that's for sure, it's a lot of fun," Mr Buckley said.
Mr Buckley is in the thick of the action when it comes to seeing how the live music scene in Australia, both regionally and in metropolitan centres is playing out, and said that economically, times are tough but music and peoples love for music will always win over in the end.
"I think firstly, it's really great that regional areas put on live music.
"I think the regional areas have always had a great appreciation of live music also, regional people, they love that earthy connection to the soul that music brings.
"Live music in regional areas is still healthy and well overall, but I do think the economic situation is putting a lot of pressure on things obviously and making it harder."
Originally from Barraganyatti, on the Mid North Coast of NSW, Mr Buckley lived in Sydney and Melbourne for 16 years performing in high-level bands. He toured internationally and performed at many music festivals in Australia.
Infamous for his electric guitar bends, warm vibrant tone and roaring grooves, Mr Buckley launched his solo career in 2022.
Two of his debut singles, Blue Ocean and Rock Me Baby, made it into the AMRAP Top 10 Regional Chart and his show is gaining traction as he has supported music icons Ash Grunwald (twice), Ray Beadle and Katie Noonan on their respective tours.
Mr Buckley is looking forward towards having a few days of rest after his showing at the Big Chill, but will be heading to Bellingen for the Bellingen Blues festival at the Federal Hotel on May 25.
He plans on staying about town for a few days to "soak up the beauty" of the New England before heading back out on the road.
One thing is for certain, wherever he goes, he brings the sun with him.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.